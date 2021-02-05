EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bears attack 61.8% Fibonacci retracement to visit April 2020 low

- EUR/GBP remains depressed near the lowest since May 2020.
- Overbought RSI, strong support can trigger the quote’s pullback moves.
- Seven-week-old falling resistance line guards short-term upside, 200-day SMA becomes the key hurdle.
Following its heaviest drop of 2021, EUR/GBP stays pressured near the key support while heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the sellers attack 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December 2019 to March 2020 upside, as recently declining to 0.8742.
Considering the overbought RSI conditions and the key Fibonacci support, EUR/GBP is likely to bounce off a multi-day low towards regaining the 0.8800 resistance.
However, any further upside past-0.8800 will be tamed a falling trend line from December 21, currently around 0.8835. Also restricting the quote’s recovery moves is the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.8890.
In a case where EUR/GBP bulls dominate past-0.8890, they need to cross the 200-day SMA level of 0.9000 to mark their strength.
Alternatively, a sustained downside below the immediate support, at 0.8745, will eye for the 0.8700 round-figure before directing the EUR/GBP bears to April 2020 bottom surrounding 0.8670.
Overall, EUR/GBP remains depressed but excessive declines seem to have recently favored the corrective pullback.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Trend: Corrective pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8742
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.875
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8876
|Daily SMA50
|0.8974
|Daily SMA100
|0.9006
|Daily SMA200
|0.8998
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.884
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8749
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8905
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8812
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9085
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8812
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8784
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8805
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8719
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8689
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8629
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.881
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.887
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
