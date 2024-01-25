EUR/GBP moves higher to near 0.8550 followed by a resistance zone around the nine-day EMA

On the downward, the major level at 0.8550 appears as the immediate support for the EUR/GBP cross. A collapse below the major support could put downward pressure on the pair to retest January’s low at 0.8536 followed by the psychological support at 0.8500 level.

Additionally, to validate the downward trend in the EUR/GBP cross, traders can consider the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI, located below the 50 mark, further confirms the bearish sentiment in the market. These technical indicators collectively suggest a prevailing negative bias for the pair.

The technical analysis of the EUR/GBP cross shows that the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is situated below the centerline and exhibits a divergence below the signal line. This configuration suggests a potential bearish momentum for the pair.

The crossover above the resistance zone could create a bullish sentiment for the EUR/GBP pair. It could attempt to approach the weekly high at 0.8584 followed by the psychological barrier at 0.8600 level and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.8606.

EUR/GBP moves in an upward direction, inching higher to near 0.8560 during the European session ahead of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) interest rate decision . The area around the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.8570 aligned with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.8579 could act as a resistance zone.

