Analysts at Rabobank see UK fundamentals to remain sour in the coming months. They see the pound vulnerable and forecast EUR/GBP rising to 0.90 on a six to nine months perspective.

Data released on Wednesday showed the UK government borrowed 22 billion pounds in November, above the 8 billion of market expectations. It was a record for the month. The energy price support scheme and inflation effects are having an impact on UK public finances.

The Euro jumped last week after the European Central Bank and the Bank of England meetings, rising above 0.8700. After pausing and holding above 0.8700, EUR/GBP appears to be resuming the upside. If the rally continues, the next level to watch is the November high at 0.8825/30.

The EUR/GBP cross gained momentum during the European session and climbed to 0.8780, hitting the highest level since November 15. It then pulled back, finding support at 0.8745 and after the beginning of the American session, it is approaching daily highs.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.