EUR/CHF set to march forward throughout the year – MUFG

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) had its quarterly monetary policy meeting on Thursday and there was no surprise in the monetary policy stance being left unchanged. Economists at MUFG Bank expect the EUR/CHF pair to move higher based on the global reflation assumption.
Key quotes
“There is hardly any reason for any considerable shift in policy stance and the only notable change was the SNB committed to intervening to limit CHF strength “as necessary’ in contrast to the commitment last year post-COVID to intervene ‘more strongly’ in order to achieve its price stability goal.
“While Switzerland now meets the US Treasury criteria for being a “currency manipulator” we doubt it will shape SNB behaviour much and we doubt it will change US behaviour much either. The Swiss correctly point out that the QE policy undertaken by large countries like the US is not available to the SNB and therefore have to utilise foreign asset purchases to expand its balance sheet.”
“External factors will continue to dictate CHF movement and direction and we maintain that and based on our global reflation assumption, we continue to see scope for EUR/CHF moving further higher this year.”
“USD/CHF is currently higher than we expected given EUR/USD is far lower. Assuming EUR/USD corrects higher again later this year, then EUR/CHF will be the avenue of CHF depreciation not USD/CHF.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.18 on better market mood, upbeat data
EUR/USD has been edging higher, rising toward 1.18. The safe-haven dollar is taking a breather from gains. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports, the blockage of the Suez Canal, and rising US cases persist. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates with 96.6 points.
GBP/USD advances after upbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is changing hands around 1.3750, rising amid some dollar weakness and after the UK reported an increase of 2.1% in retail sales in February. Worries about Chinese sanctions on UK officials and a potential delay to the UK's vaccination campaign lurk in the background.
Cardano prepares for 21% upswing
Cardano has broken out of a falling wedge pattern, eyeing gains to $1.35. The RSI validates ADA’s uptrend after bouncing off the oversold region. Recovery is likely to be a painstaking exercise, according to the resistance seen in the IOMAP.
XAU/USD remains trapped between key averages, awaits US data
Gold attempts a bounce, as the US dollar pulls back from multi-month tops. XAU/USD wavers between 21 and 100-SMAs on the 4H chart. All eyes on the US data for a range breakout in gold.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.