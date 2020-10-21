ECB’s Lagarde: Price stability is at the centre of the central bank’s work

In a scheduled speech on Wednesday, the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said, “price stability is at the centre of the central bank’s work.”

Separately, ECB’s Chief Economist Phillip Lane said that “sweet spot is low inflation with buffer above zero,” adding that “it is a very bad idea for inflation to go negative.

Market reaction

The above comments fail to have any impact on the shared currency, as EUR/USD clings to four-week highs above 1.1860, gaining 0.34% on the day.