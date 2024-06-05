ECB’s Kazimir believes that central bank is nearing its first interest rate cut

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Slovakian central bank Governor Peter Kazimir said on Wednesday, he “believes that ECB is nearing its first interest rate cut.”
“Inflation is on a good trajectory,” Kazimir said while presenting the Slovakian central bank's financial stability report (FSR).
These comments come as a surprise, as the ECB is in its quiet period ahead of Thursday’s policy announcements.
EUR/USD stays modestly flat near 1.0880 on these above comments.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies below 1.0900 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is consolidating below 1.0900 early Wednesday amid a modest US Dollar uptick. Fed rate cut bets keep the US bond yields depressed, capping the pair's downside. Wednesday’s key US data might provide some impetus ahead of the ECB on Thursday.
GBP/USD eases toward 1.2750 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD is paring back gains toward 1.2750 in European trading on Wednesday. Resurgent demand for the US Dollar drags the pair lower, despite a better market mood. The focus turns toward the US ADP data and the ISM Services PMI for fresh trading incentives.
Gold price remains capped in a familiar trading range ahead of US Services PMI data
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracted some sellers on Tuesday and dropped to the $2,316-2,315 area, back closer to a multi-week low touched the previous day in the wake of a modest US Dollar (USD) strength.
Reserve Rights Price Prediction: A 25% jump looms
Reserve Rights price is facing a pullback after testing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.0100. On-chain data suggests that RSR development activity is growing. A daily candlestick close below $0.0057 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
ADP Employment Preview: Weak data may trigger quick correction, set stage for next figure Premium
An early insight – that is the promise of ADP's US private-sector jobs report, making markets shake. The upcoming report comes at a sensitive time, after two other high-tier indicators point to a more substantial slowdown in the US economy.