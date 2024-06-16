ECB's Kazaks says must not allow inflation to remain above 2% into 2026

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said on Sunday that the bank must not allow inflation to remain above 2% into 2026, adding that he is concerned about delays beyond this.
Key quotes
“Currently I think we are still on the path to 2% in the second half of 2025, and I would really hope that we would do it by that time.”
“We should not drag this problem into 2026.”
“If data show that reaching our target is being pushed out beyond 2025, then of course the restriction level needs to be maintained for longer so that we can avert those kind of outcomes.”
Market reaction
At the time of press, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.01% on the day at 1.0704.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD posts modest gains above 0.6600 amid weak UoM Consumer Sentiment data
The AUD/USD pair snaps the two-day losing streak near 0.6615 amid the consolidation of the US Dollar in Monday’s early Asian session. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index hovers around near 105.50 after retracing from its highest level since early May near 105.80.
EUR/USD: Central banks’ decisions will keep taking their toll
The EUR/USD pair slid below the 1.0700 mark for the first time in over a month on Friday, as the US Dollar surged on the back of risk aversion. The dismal mood prevailed throughout the week, with a short-lived exception on Wednesday when softer-than-anticipated United States inflation brought a breath of fresh air.
Gold gains ground as traders dial up Fed rate cut bets for September
Gold registered limited gains this week, supported by safe-haven flows and soft inflation data from the US. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases ahead, investors will pay close attention to technical developments in XAU/USD and comments from Federal Reserve officials.
Bitcoin active addresses hit lowest level in five years, BTC ranges below $67,000
Bitcoin, the largest asset by market capitalization, has noted a decline in its active address count per data from Glassnode. A decline in active addresses is typical at a time during a surge in Bitcoin transaction fees.
Week ahead: RBA, SNB and BoE next to decide, CPI and PMI data also on tap
It will be another central-bank-heavy week with the RBA, SNB and BoE. Retail sales will be the highlight in the United States. Plenty of other data also on the way, including flash PMIs and UK CPI.