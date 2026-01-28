ECB’s Cipollone: EU economy has been proven resilient and we expect data could top our forecasts

European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Piero Cipollone said early Wednesday, “the European economy has been proven resilient and we expect data that could top our forecasts.”

Additional quotes

Geopolitical tensions are strengthening case for the European payment systems.



But if geopolitical uncertainty persists this could affect inflation and growth.

Market reaction

EUR/USD was last seen trading 0.40% lower on the day at 1.1995, littie affected by these comments.