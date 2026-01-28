ECB’s Cipollone: EU economy has been proven resilient and we expect data could top our forecasts
European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Piero Cipollone said early Wednesday, “the European economy has been proven resilient and we expect data that could top our forecasts.”
Additional quotes
Geopolitical tensions are strengthening case for the European payment systems.
But if geopolitical uncertainty persists this could affect inflation and growth.
Market reaction
EUR/USD was last seen trading 0.40% lower on the day at 1.1995, littie affected by these comments.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.31%
|0.28%
|0.38%
|0.21%
|0.28%
|0.49%
|0.45%
|EUR
|-0.31%
|-0.03%
|0.06%
|-0.11%
|-0.03%
|0.18%
|0.14%
|GBP
|-0.28%
|0.03%
|0.08%
|-0.07%
|0.00%
|0.21%
|0.17%
|JPY
|-0.38%
|-0.06%
|-0.08%
|-0.17%
|-0.09%
|0.11%
|0.08%
|CAD
|-0.21%
|0.11%
|0.07%
|0.17%
|0.07%
|0.28%
|0.25%
|AUD
|-0.28%
|0.03%
|-0.00%
|0.09%
|-0.07%
|0.20%
|0.17%
|NZD
|-0.49%
|-0.18%
|-0.21%
|-0.11%
|-0.28%
|-0.20%
|-0.04%
|CHF
|-0.45%
|-0.14%
|-0.17%
|-0.08%
|-0.25%
|-0.17%
|0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.