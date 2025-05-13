ECB to stand by past stimulus policies in strategy review – Reuters

Several European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers told Reuters on Tuesday that the “ECB review will largely endorse past policies, including quantitative easing (QE), despite some policymakers' criticisms.”
The policymakers further noted that the central bank will “keep reference to 'forceful action' when rates, inflation are low following strategy review.”
“The strategy document is also likely to say that the ECB is operating in an environment of high uncertainty and reaffirm its commitment to a "symmetric" 2% inflation target, meaning that undershoots and overshoots are equally undesirable,” Reuters reported.
Market reaction
EUR/USD is little affected by these headlines, holding 0.23% higher on the day at 1.1115 as of writing.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.23%
|-0.18%
|-0.43%
|-0.07%
|-0.59%
|-0.59%
|-0.34%
|EUR
|0.23%
|0.05%
|-0.18%
|0.15%
|-0.35%
|-0.34%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|0.18%
|-0.05%
|-0.23%
|0.10%
|-0.41%
|-0.41%
|-0.13%
|JPY
|0.43%
|0.18%
|0.23%
|0.36%
|-0.17%
|-0.19%
|0.13%
|CAD
|0.07%
|-0.15%
|-0.10%
|-0.36%
|-0.60%
|-0.52%
|-0.24%
|AUD
|0.59%
|0.35%
|0.41%
|0.17%
|0.60%
|0.01%
|0.28%
|NZD
|0.59%
|0.34%
|0.41%
|0.19%
|0.52%
|-0.01%
|0.26%
|CHF
|0.34%
|0.08%
|0.13%
|-0.13%
|0.24%
|-0.28%
|-0.26%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
