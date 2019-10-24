ECB press conference - October 24: Draghi speech live stream

Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is scheduled to deliver his remarks on monetary policy outlook in a press conference at 12:30 GMT. The ECB is expected to keep the rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility, and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, at its October meeting.

As Yohay Elam, Senior Analyst at FXStreet notes – “While the ECB is unlikely to change its policy, President Draghi's defense of his legacy may move the euro. In his last meeting, he may stress the recent weaknesses, defend recent stimulus, and weigh on the euro.

ECB: Markets largely expect status quo over coming quarters – ABN AMRO

According to analysts at ABN AMRO, financial markets have largely priced out further action from the ECB for later this year and are pricing in some chance of only modest additional stimulus in 2020.

About ECB's press conference

Following the ECB´s economic policy decision, the ECB President gives a press conference regarding monetary policy. His comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. His hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas his dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.