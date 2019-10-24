ECB press conference - October 24: Draghi speech live stream

Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is scheduled to deliver his remarks on monetary policy outlook in a press conference at 12:30 GMT. The ECB is expected to keep the rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility, and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, at its October meeting.
Related articles
When is the ECB rate decision and how could it affect EUR/USD?
As Yohay Elam, Senior Analyst at FXStreet notes – “While the ECB is unlikely to change its policy, President Draghi's defense of his legacy may move the euro. In his last meeting, he may stress the recent weaknesses, defend recent stimulus, and weigh on the euro.
ECB: Markets largely expect status quo over coming quarters – ABN AMRO
According to analysts at ABN AMRO, financial markets have largely priced out further action from the ECB for later this year and are pricing in some chance of only modest additional stimulus in 2020.
About ECB's press conference
Following the ECB´s economic policy decision, the ECB President gives a press conference regarding monetary policy. His comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. His hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas his dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to around 1.11 amid Draghi's warnings and weak US data
EUR/USD is falling to around 1.11 after the ECB's Draghi warned of a downturn and said data has worsened. On the other hand, US Durable Goods Orders missed on all measures.
GBP/USD plummets as PM Johnson calls for elections
Speaking before Parliament, UK PM Johnson has called for a snap election on December 12, if they want more time to discuss the deal and get Brexit done.
USD/JPY remains stuck in weekly range near mid-108s
The USD/JPY continues to trade in its tight range a little above the 108.50 handle and struggles to find its next direction. In fact, since the start of the week, the pair has been fluctuating in a 50-pip range.
Gold rises above $1,500 on souring market mood
The XAU/USD pair spent a large portion of the day moving sideways near the $1,490 handle before gaining traction during the American trading hours boosted by the risk-off flows.
Cryptos: Quantum quicksand looking for fresh buyers from below
The word of the day is quantum. Google's quantum computer was presented with results obtained in the first test that was carried out at the beginning of the summer.