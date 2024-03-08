ECB policymakers overwhelmingly favour June for rate cut - Reuters

Citing three sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported on Friday that European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers overwhelmingly back June for a reduction in key rates.
Some policymakers floated the idea on the sidelines of Thursday's ECB meeting of a second cut in July, to win over a small group still pushing for an April start, sources further told Reuters.
Market reaction
This headline failed to trigger a noticeable reaction in EUR/USD. At the time of press, the pair was up 0.1% on the day at 1.0960.
