Dow Jones Industrial Average dips on choppy Wednesday

The Dow Jones shed around 200 points on Wednesday.

Fresh tariff threats from US President Trump, but the can has been kicked again.

Tech sector its faces next challenge in Nvidia earnings due after the bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) missed out on slim gains found by other US equity indexes, backsliding around 200 points as investors remain uneasy in the face of renewed tariff threats from US President Donald Trump. Upcoming earnings figures from AI frontrunner Nvidia (NVDA) are also due during the overnight session after the market close on Wednesday, and pose the next bump in the road for the tech sector rally that has fizzled in recent weeks.

Read more: US President Donald Trump widens scope of tariffs, but pushes back timeline

Never one to miss an opportunity, President Trump hit markets with renewed tariff threats on Wednesday. He widened the scope of his planned import taxes to include a 25% tariff on European goods. Details remain elusive, but President Trump announced his intention to impose additional tariffs on European goods, including “cars and other things.” Donald Trump also re-reiterated his insistence that the US does not “need” Canadian Crude Oil or lumber, and that 25% tariff packages on both Canada and Mexico are still coming. However, President Trump once again kicked the can, declaring that his for-sure tariffs on Canada and Mexico will now be taking effect on April 2nd.

Dow Jones news

Nvidia has risen around 2% on Wednesday in the runup to its post-market Q4 earnings report, but bidders in the AI rally are still holding on tight for year-end results from 2024. As one of the frontrunners in the tech ecosystem that has sprouted up around delivering data solutions to AI services, Nvidia earnings could be a make-or-break bellwether of what kind of year the AI tech rally could be looking at. Market expectations of earnings on the back of AI-fueled growth have moonshot over the past year, with investors dissatisfied with anything less than triple-digit profit growth. Nvidia was last seen trading near $360 per share.

Dow Jones price forecast

The Dow Jones hit a three-day high near 43,860 early on Wednesday before the major equity index got knocked lower, chalking in a fresh technical rejection of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) in the process. The Dow is still trading within a near-term consolidation pattern that kicked off with last Friday’s sharp downside correction, but a technical floor appears to be priced in from 43,200.

Dow Jones daily chart