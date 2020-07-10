Dollar Index Price Analysis: The DXY continues to resist moves lower

- The dollar index trades 0.12% lower on Friday.
- The risk sentiment improved during the US session but the dollar remains mixed.
Dollar index 4-hour chart
The dollar index is in a clear downtrend looking at the chart below. On Friday, the price has been very stubborn and now it does look like a base formation is building. The orange support level at 96.34 was tested again on Thursday but the price bounced back. Once again the price moved lower in today's (Friday) session but the market caught a bid even before it could reach the zone.
The dollar basket in the medium term is still making lower highs and lower lows. A break of the wave low of 96.23 would be the confirmation that this trend is set to continue lower. If this is the case then the low of on the chart would be under threat.
The indicators are looking bearish but the MACD histogram is green. The main signal lines are still under the zero area indicating that the downtrend is not over just yet. The Relative Strength Index is still under the 50 line and there is space for a move into the oversold area. If the support levels do give way then the indicator could move into oversold zones once again.
Additional levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.65
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|96.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.11
|Daily SMA50
|98.12
|Daily SMA100
|98.7
|Daily SMA200
|98.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.82
|Previous Daily Low
|96.23
|Previous Weekly High
|97.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.81
|Previous Monthly High
|98.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|95.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
