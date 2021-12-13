Digital World Acquisition Corp Stock News and Forecast: Why is DWAC stock going up?

- DWAC stock has fallen more than 50% from its highs.
- DWAC is still over 400% ahead for the year so far.
- DWAC looks to benefit from former President Trump's popularity.
Digital World Acquisition Corp has taken investors on a rollercoaster ride this past week with volatility reminiscent of AMC and GameStop (GME) in their prime. Or indeed DWAC in its prime. This stock has been nothing if not volatile and that is ok with most meme stock and retail traders. Institutional traders for now are keeping their powder dry on this one. The gains this week do pale somewhat by comparison with the heady days of October. Back then DWAC surged by 356% on October 21 and followed that up with another 107% the very next day. No fading that move then. The stock then largely calmed down, a combination of trader fatigue, lack of news flow, and risk aversion dominating the market psyche. Last week saw things get interesting again though as the stock popped 28% on Wednesday, dropped 14% on Thursday, and sat out Friday for the most part.
Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) stock news
The rally this week was largely down to Congressman Devin Nunes accepting the position as CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group. DWAC is to take Trump Media & Technology public via merger. However several people have begun to question if the deal will actually go through as several SPAC deals have been called off recently and the controversy over DWAC ensures it will be highly scrutinized. The structure of the PIPE deal will also likely see the SEC take a closer look. PIPE investors in this one it appears will not be subject to a lockup period which is common in most PIPE deals. The PIPE deal would offer shares at a discount with the ability to sell them straight away. If this goes ahead it will put serious downward pressure on the share price.
Digital world Acquisition corp (DWAC) stock forecast
This type of name is all about momentum, fundamentals are out the window here. The Trump name is a huge draw with the former President having huge followings on his social media accounts before being shut out by the major players. Trump loyalists will flock to any new social media venture. Despite losing the last election the former President still has a huge base of extremely loyal supporters. That is what DWAC stockholders are banking on.
From a purely technical perspective, there is a little volume-based resistance at $55 to $60 which held the rally last week, above $60 volume thins out so it may be easier to push on. The same volume shelf though exists below $38 and does not pick up again until below $30. So a break of $38 should be watched carefully as it will likely accelerate to the downside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1300 on broad dollar strength
EUR/USD remains under bearish pressure after dropping below 1.1300 and continues to push lower toward mid-1.1200s on Monday. The renewed dollar strength at the start of the week is weighing on the pair as investors gear up for the critical central bank meetings.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.3250 amid Omicron woes
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3250, undermined by the growing fears over the Omicron covid variant in the UK. The broad rebound in the US dollar and the yields add to the pair's downside. Reduced BOE rate hike bets could cap any rebound ahead of the central banks' extravaganza.
Gold trades with modest gains, remains capped below 200/100-DMA Premium
Gold gained positive traction for the second successive day on Monday. Hawkish Fed expectations and renewed USD strength capped the upside. Investors also seemed reluctant ahead of the key central bank meeting.
Cryptos at risk of another crash
BTC price fails to set up a higher high as it retraces to the $48,326 support level. ETH price also retests the $3,912 foothold. XRP price breaks out of an ascending parallel channel.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?