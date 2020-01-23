Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI - Downside looks unabated

Elliott Wave View: Oil Downside Target
Oil has extended lower and short term Elliott Wave view suggests the decline from 1.8.2020 high is unfolding as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from January 8 high, wave A ended at 57.36 as a 5 waves impulsive structure. Bounce in wave B ended at 59.73 as a zigzag structure. Up from 57.36, wave ((a)) of B ended at 58.98, wave ((b)) of B ended at 58.27, and wave ((c)) of B ended at 59.73. Read more...
Crude Oil Futures: Downside looks unabated
Traders added around 8.3K contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday, reversing two consecutive pullbacks. Volume, instead, prolonged the choppiness and shrunk by around 115.3K contracts.
Prices of the WTI remain under heavy selling pressure and are already trading in fresh 2020 lows in sub-$56.00 levels, some $10/bbl lower than early January tops. Wednesday’s drop was on the back of rising open interest, leaving the bearish view intact for the time being and allowing for extra losses to, initially, late November low at $54.77. Read more...
WTI off seven-week lows, re-takes $56 ahead of EIA data
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is seen making minor recovery attempts in the European session and looks to regains the 56 level, having reached the lowest level in seven weeks at $55.59 in early hours.
The prices fall for the fourth consecutive day this Thursday and shed over 1.50%, as the sentiment around the black gold remains dampened by expectations of weakening oil demand, in the wake of rising concerns that the China coronavirus outbreak could hurt the global economic recovery. Read more...
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|55.85
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|56.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.04
|Daily SMA50
|59.05
|Daily SMA100
|57.35
|Daily SMA200
|57.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.36
|Previous Daily Low
|56.05
|Previous Weekly High
|59.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.38
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|57.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|54.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|52.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured under 1.11 amid virus fears, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, under pressure as fears of the coronavirus weigh on markets. The ECB is set to leave rates unchanged and provide views about the current economic environment.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.31 after parliament seals Brexit
GBP/USD is trading above 1.31, consolidating its gains. The House of Lords gave its final seal to Brexit. Speculation ahead of the BOE's decision continues after upbeat data diminished chances for an imminent move.
Crude Oil Futures: Downside looks unabated
Traders added around 8.3K contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday, reversing two consecutive pullbacks. Volume, instead, prolonged the choppiness and shrunk by around 115.3K contracts.
WTI off seven-week lows, re-takes $56 ahead of EIA data
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is seen making minor recovery attempts in the European session and looks to regains the 56 level, having reached the lowest level in seven weeks at $55.59 in early hours.
USD/JPY drops to fresh eight-day lows near 109.50
USD/JPY extends losses and trades close to an eight-day low near 109.50 in a relatively risk-off environment, with the media headlines full of the coronavirus as it spreads internationally. Bears can look to the golden ratio around mid-108s.