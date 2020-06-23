Coronavirus update: Beijing reports 13 new cases, S. Korea says in midst of second-wave

According to China’s National Health Commission (NHC), Beijing city reports 13 new coronavirus cases as of end-June 22 vs. 9 cases reported a day earlier.

Further details

China reports 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-June 22 vs 18 a day earlier. China reports 9 new imported coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-June 22 vs 7 a day earlier. China reports 7 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-June 22 vs 7 a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Health authorities in South Korea said for the first time on Monday, it is in the midst of a "second wave" of novel coronavirus infections around Seoul.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Jeong Eun-kyeong noted, it had become clear that a holiday weekend in early May marked the beginning of a new wave of infections focused in the densely populated greater Seoul area, which had previously seen few cases, as cited by the Nikkei Asian Review.

Market reaction

The market mood remains safe and sound despite the latest worrisome coronavirus stats from Asia-Pacific, as S&P 500 futures keeps gains around 3120 while the Japanese stocks are up 0.90% in the opening hour.

AUD/USD is consolidating the uptick below 0.6940 amid better Australian PMI and Vitoria’s virus fears while USD/JPY ranges around 106.90, at the time of writing.