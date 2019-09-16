China's Li: Maintinaing economic growth of 6% difficult

The Chinese economy is facing downward pressure due to slowing global growth and the rise of trade protectionism and maintaining an economic growth of 6% or more is becoming difficult, China's Premier Li said on Monday.
China's gross domestic product grew 6.2% in the June quarter, marking its slowest pace since the first quarter of 1992.
EUR/USD: traders set to position ahead of Fed
The EUR/USD pair moderated its advance on Friday, compliments to stronger-than-expected US data, finishing the week anyway with gains around 1.1070. Better-than-expected US data released Friday brought relief to USD bulls.
GBP/USD: Brexit optimism keeps bulls in the drivers’ seat
The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a second consecutive week, reaching Friday 1.2505, its highest since last July, and settling not far below this last. Fading odds for a hard-Brexit continue to underpin the Pound.
USD/JPY: further gains depending on risk-related sentiment
The USD/JPY pair settled above the 108.00 level for the first time since late July, closing substantially higher for a third consecutive week. Demand for the safe-haven yen continued to be undermined.
Gold prices shot higher by over 1% in risk-off start to the week
Gold prices have shot higher in the open this week due to the increased tensions in the Middle East following the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas facilities in Abqaiq which has suspended half of the kingdom’s processing.
The good, the bad and the extremely ugly crypto
XRP is in a borderline situation and with little room for doubt. Bitcoin demonstrates its power and positions itself as the emerging leader. Ethereum is in an intermediate situation, far from risk but also from opportunity.