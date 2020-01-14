China’s ForeignMin: The removal of currency manipulator tag is 'in line with the truth'

Reuters is out with the latest comments from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, with the key headlines found below.

The removal of currency manipulator tag is 'in line with the truth'. China will keep its currency basically stable.

This comes after the US Treasury department on Monday dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator days ahead of the US/China preliminary trade agreement singing this Wednesday.

The market mood is seen souring slightly heading into the European open, as the S&P 500 futures have turned negative while Treasury yields trim gains. USD/JPY is once again testing the 110 handle.