China’s ForeignMin: Lodged stern representations with the US over Hong Kong rights law

China’s Foreign Ministry is out with another statement on Thursday, responding to the US’ Hong Kong Democracy Act.

Key Headlines:

Summons US ambassador in China

Lodged stern representations with the US over Hong Kong rights law

US Law on Hong Kong a strong interference on china's internal affairs

China expressed strong indignation to the US, resolutely opposes US action on Hong Kong

Urges the US to correct its error.

The US should not implement the Hong Kong law.

The US should immediately stop interfering in china's internal affairs, stop causing further damage to bilateral relations.

China must take firm countermeasures.

The financial markets in Asia are paying little hid to the latest US-China clash over the Hong Kong civil issue. Although, trade with caution remains the key theme so far, with USD/JPY’s bounce still capped below 109.50 while the Asian stocks are a mixed bag amid holiday-thinned trading.