The latest statement is out from China’s Commerce Ministry on the US-China trade talks and likely trade deal.

Key Quotes:

Trade teams will continue to maintain communications.

Will strive to reach phase one deal with the US.

Disagreements in trade talks with the US., says outside rumours not accurate.

The risk recovery is seen getting a fresh lift from the Chinese Commerce Ministry's statement, as USD/JPY heads closer towards the daily tops of 108.67 while Treasury yields turn positive.