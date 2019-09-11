China will introduce important measures to ease the negative impact of the trade war - Global Times (Risk boosted)

The risk sentiment is seeing a fresh lift on the Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin’s, tweet, as he says: “Based on what I know, China will introduce important measures to ease the negative impact of the trade war. The measures will benefit some companies from both China and the US.”

USD/JPY extended the upside and renewed fresh six-week tops at 107.80, as S&P 500 futures jumped back into the bids, now approaching the 3k mark. The benchmark 10-year Treasry yields rise nearly 1% to 1.72%.