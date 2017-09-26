China oil imports from Russia down 4.5% y/y

China oil imports from Russia down 4.5% y/yBy Dhwani Mehta
China’s crude oil imports data released for the month of August, showed that Russia continues to remain the top exporter of oil for the world’s second largest oil consumer.
Key Details:
China Aug crude oil imports:
from Russia 1.04mln bpd but down 4.5% y/y
from Angola 983,500 bpd +27.9% y/y
from Saudi Arabia 861,200 - 16.2% y/y
from USA 107,620 bpd +235% y/y
from Oman 576,500 -31.3% y/y
