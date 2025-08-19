"A comparison of the figures from the International Copper Study Group with those from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics shows that China produced more than 50% of the world's refined Copper in the first five months of the year. With the two record figures from June and July, this share is likely to have risen further."

"The production figures for refined Copper thus confirm the import figures for Copper ore. Around 10 days ago, China announced that it had imported 18% more Copper ore in July than in the same month last year. In line with this, Chile reported an 18% increase in Copper exports in July, although the exact match is likely to be a coincidence."

"At 1.27 million tons, monthly production was - in non-seasonally adjusted terms - slightly below the previous month's record. Nevertheless, the July figure is still the second highest ever reported for a single month. Looking at the past twelve months (from August 2024 to July 2025 inclusive), 14.38 million tons of refined Copper were produced, more than in any previous 12-month period."

