CHF: Base effect meets upside surprises in neighboring countries – Commerzbank

On the last day of last year, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) announced the extent of its foreign exchange interventions in the third quarter - given the repeated hints from officials that more intervention was possible at any time, this was probably one of the most important data points of recent months. Unsurprisingly, however, the SNB purchased relatively little foreign currency in the third quarter, at just under CHF 730 million, i.e. it only weakened the franc slightly artificially. Given that the franc appreciated significantly in the third quarter on the back of heightened risk aversion, this is a signal from the SNB that it will only intervene more strongly in the event of an extreme emergency, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Michael Pfister notes.
Any movements in the Swiss franc to be short-lived
“For the time being, the key interest rate remains the instrument of choice for reacting to inflationary developments. With its surprise rate cut of 50 basis points in December, the SNB indicated that the risk of a return to negative interest rates had been reduced and that the SNB had effectively got ahead of the curve again in terms of stabilizing inflation in the target range in the long term. However, it will probably take some time for this effect to be reflected in price increases. Two other effects are therefore likely to come to the fore in today's December figures.”
“On the one hand, this time a relatively large price increase from the previous December is going to drop out of the calculation of the year-on-year rate, which should artificially depress the year-on-year rate. On the other hand, there are also other factors that should lead to somewhat stronger price pressures again. For example, oil prices rose again in December, suggesting higher transport costs in Switzerland. On the other hand, both Spanish and German inflation figures have surprised on the upside in recent days, which, given the relatively high correlation with the Swiss figures, also points to stronger price pressures in Switzerland. In short, today's figures promise to be quite exciting.”
“However, the usual volatility in monthly inflation figures is likely to be less relevant for the SNB than the longer-term trend. Moreover, concerns about the second Trump administration and its potential impact on global inflation are likely to grow in Switzerland as well. It is therefore quite possible that the SNB will look through today's possible surprise and that any movements in the Swiss franc will be short-lived.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6200 after an early dip
Wall Street shrugged off fears ahead of the close and trimmed Trump-inspired losses, helping AUD in its way up. Australia will release in the Asian session November Retail Sales and Exports and Import figures for the same month.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0320 after another moved American session
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.0320 after falling to 1.0275. Employment data, a cautious Federal Reserve, and President-elect Donald Trump tariffs shook financial boards and kept investors in cautious mode.
XAU/USD holds on to gains around $2,660
Gold price retains risk-inspired gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds at its highest level since late April near 4.7%, limiting XAU/USD directional strength. US markets will remain closed on Thursday.
Crypto Today: BTC drops 3% despite $52M ETF inflows as Chainlink launches Ripple’s RLUSD
Mega-cap assets like XRP and exchange tokens BNB and BGB showcased resilience, defying broader market weakness spurred by an ongoing liquidation event that wiped over $150 billion from global crypto market capitalization in the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin edges below $96,000, wiping over leveraged traders
Bitcoin's price continues to edge lower, trading below the $96,000 level on Wednesday after declining more than 5% the previous day. The recent price decline has triggered a wave of liquidations across the crypto market, resulting in $694.11 million in total liquidations in the last 24 hours.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.