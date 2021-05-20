CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV falls as merger hype wears off

- NYSE:CCIV dipped by 2.12% on Wednesday as growth stocks pulled back during another choppy session.
- CCIV and Lucid may have been pre-mature in announcing the impending merger, as the hype only lasted for one day.
- Lucid rival Tesla heads to the U.K. to scout out a potential new site for a production plant.
NYSE:CCIV has been back making headlines lately as the much anticipated SPAC merger for the ‘Tesla Killer’ nears. On Wednesday, the stock pulled back from its recent rally and shed 2.12% to close the trading day at $18.97. Most recently, the stock seemed destined to head back down to its $15 PIPE price, but met a support level just under $18.00, buoyed by some timely announcements regarding the upcoming merger. Shares are still trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, but CCIV has performed better than most other SPAC stocks during the recent correction.
On Tuesday, Lucid officially tweeted out that the LCID ticker symbol would be appearing on the NASDAQ exchange in the near future. The announcement sent investors into a frenzy, and CCIV saw significant gains once again. The dip on Wednesday could be the result of the market having a short memory of how recent SPAC mergers have performed. Companies like Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV), UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC), and Skilz (NYSE:SKLZ), have all performed terribly since their mergers, just to name a few. The overall bearish sentiment towards SPAC IPOs right now has been evident in a majority of them trading below the $10 NAV price.
CCIV stock news
In other electric vehicle news, Lucid rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been scouting regions of the U.K. for a potential location for its newest production plant. While Lucid continues to move towards having their vehicles on the road, Tesla is establishing a vast international presence with its ever important first mover advantage.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
