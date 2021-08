CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV dips as electric vehicle sector cools off

Another former EV SPAC reported its earnings on Tuesday, and Nikola Motors (NASDAQ:NKLA) continues to deteriorate . Nikola actually managed to top Wall Street estimates for earnings per share and revenues, but the stock dropped 8.68% after the company cited supply chain issues would cause a delay to the long-awaited truck deliveries.

The rivalry between Lucid and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is just starting to heat up. The electric vehicle industry leader received another generous price upgrade from an analyst, who cited that Tesla has a technological superiority to the rest of the field. Taiwan-based KGI Securities gave Tesla an outperform rating and upped its price target to one of the highest on Wall Street at $855 . The analyst did note that while Tesla’s technology remains superior, its market share of the electric vehicle industry will decrease over time, and named China’s Nio (NYSE:NIO) as one of the main threats to Tesla’s dominance.

NASDAQ:LCID erased its gains from Monday, as the stock continues to experience volatility since it merged with CCIV. On Tuesday, shares of Lucid fell by 0.80% and closed the trading day at $23.58 . Lucid had a tumultuous session, gapping lower in the morning but rallying in the afternoon for a strong finish. The trend followed the broader markets, which had a choppy start to the day but powered higher into the closing bell. In the week since Lucid completed its merger with the stock has trended lower, dropping by nearly 10% during that time.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.