Carney Speech: Process of Brexit is beginning to affect UK economy's supply capacity

Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England (BoE), is giving his remarks on the monetary policy decisions:

Process of Brexit is beginning to affect UK economy's supply capacity

Level of investment in UK in 2020 is likely to be 20 pct below level forecast before Brexit vote

Any increases in bank rate would be expected to be gradual and limited

MPC stands ready to respond to changes in the economic outlook to ensure inflation returns to 2 pct

UK gilt yields drop on downward revision of inflation forecasts

The short duration and long duration UK gilt yields dropped after the Bank of England revised growth and inflation forecasts lower.

GBP/USD plummets to 1.3160 post-BoE

The British pound met a wave of selling orders following the BoE interest rate decision today, dragging GBP/USD to fresh lows in the 1.3160 area.

