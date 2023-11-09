Canadian Dollar trying to capitalize on hesitating Greenback

- Canadian Dollar regains traction after getting knocked down by US Dollar rally.
- Canada economic calendar data has wrapped up for the week.
- Crude Oil softly bounces after getting pummeled.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is finally catching some relief, digging in its heels and clawing back losses from its three-day backslide against the US Dollar (USD). The Loonie is finding some bids as the Greenback eases slightly heading into the back half of the trading week.
There is little of note remaining on the economic calendar for Canada this week, and USD flows will be in the driver’s seat through Friday.
Fed officials delivered dovish comments, jobless claims were mixed, and investors await another appearance from Federal Reserve (Fed) President Jerome Powell later in the day.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar bounces back as US Dollar slips
- The CAD is catching a mild relief rally on Thursday as broader markets trim USD bids.
- US Fed Presidents Harker and Barkin gave mildly dovish comments early Thursday, both see potential for downside risks.
- Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks later today, investors to be focusing intently.
- Crude Oil prices are finding a slight lift heading into the back half of the week.
- CAD discovers support from recovering Crude bids, accelerating the rebound.
- US Michigan Consumer Sentiment data on Friday to close out the trading week.
Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar rebounds but shows some weak points
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is finding enough bullish spark to push the USD/CAD pair back down the charts, but plenty of upside potential remains in the Greenback, and the pair is currently catching a recovery bounce from 1.3750.
1.3800 is set to be the main battleground for the back half of the trading week, with the pair slipping from an intraday high of 1.3807. A bearish continuation from this region will see a new technical ceiling baked into the USD/CAD.
Intraday action is getting hung up with returns to near-term medians. Most daily price action is sticking close to the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Daily candlesticks see the USD/CAD still on the high side of a higher low pattern firming up from a bullish bounce off the 200-day SMA back in late September. The last swing low saw a topside rebound from the 50-day SMA near 1.3650 just last week.
USD/CAD Daily Chart
Canadian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.00%
|0.07%
|-0.19%
|-0.23%
|0.11%
|-0.58%
|0.03%
|EUR
|0.00%
|0.08%
|-0.18%
|-0.22%
|0.12%
|-0.57%
|0.04%
|GBP
|-0.09%
|-0.08%
|-0.27%
|-0.32%
|0.03%
|-0.66%
|-0.06%
|CAD
|0.19%
|0.18%
|0.28%
|-0.02%
|0.30%
|-0.39%
|0.23%
|AUD
|0.24%
|0.25%
|0.31%
|0.05%
|0.35%
|-0.34%
|0.26%
|JPY
|-0.11%
|-0.10%
|-0.04%
|-0.31%
|-0.34%
|-0.69%
|-0.09%
|NZD
|0.55%
|0.60%
|0.65%
|0.36%
|0.34%
|0.66%
|0.62%
|CHF
|-0.05%
|-0.05%
|0.04%
|-0.22%
|-0.27%
|0.07%
|-0.62%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Canadian Dollar FAQs
What key factors drive the Canadian Dollar?
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
How do the decisions of the Bank of Canada impact the Canadian Dollar?
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
How does the price of Oil impact the Canadian Dollar?
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
How does inflation data impact the value of the Canadian Dollar?
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
How does economic data influence the value of the Canadian Dollar?
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
