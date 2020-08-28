Canada: Strong recovery should damper expectations for additional BoC stimulus – TDS

Commenting on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report from Canada, "Q2 GDP was slightly better than feared at -38.7% on sharp contractions across consumption and business investment, although industry-level growth confirmed a solid end to the quarter with GDP rising 6.5% m/m in June," noted TD Securities analysts.
Key quotes
"Flash estimates point to another 3.0% m/m increase for July, which would put Q3 tracking near 40%. A stronger-than-expected recovery should damper expectations for additional stimulus from the BoC even if they are unlikely to tighten policy anytime soon."
"There was not much of a reaction in rates markets, and although we regard this as a very constructive report we expect to see rates bull flatten in the coming days on the back of steady demand for fixed income."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.19 as the dollar resumes falls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 after dollar demand related to upbeat US data faded. The greenback is on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell announced a policy shift that would keep interest rates lower for longer.
USD/JPY steadies below 105.50, on track to close in red for second straight week
The USD/JPY pair fell sharply in the late Asian session and extended its slide in the remainder of the day to touch its lowest level since August 19th at 105.21.
GBP/USD soars above 1.33 on Fed-fueled dollar weakness
GBP/USD resumed its rise and hit new 2020 high above 1.33. The greenback was on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell signaled long-term low rates. End-of-week flows also boost sterling.
Gold clings to gains above $1950 level, lacks follow-through
Gold refreshed daily tops, around the $1965 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated around $12 in the last hour.
Gold clings to gains above $1950 level, lacks follow-through
Gold refreshed daily tops, around the $1965 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated around $12 in the last hour.