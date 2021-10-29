Canada: Real GDP expands by 0.4% in August vs. 0.7% expected

- Canadian economy grew at a softer pace than expected in August.
- USD/CAD edges higher in the early American session.
Canada's Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at a monthly rate of 0.4% in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading came in weaker than the market expectation for a growth of 0.7%.
"Preliminary information indicates that real GDP was essentially unchanged in September," the publication further read. "This advance estimate points to an approximate 0.5% increase in real GDP in the third quarter of 2021."
Market reaction
The USD/CAD pair gained traction after this report and was last seen rising 0.15% on the day at 1.2360.
