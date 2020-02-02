Analysts at TD Securities explained that the UK's departure from the EU moves back to centre stage.

Key notes

"With the EU due to publish its draft negotiating mandate (with leaks likely to come out over the weekend), and PM Johnson due to make a significant speech (time unknown at time of writing) on the UK's stance on trade negotiations."

"There are some clear areas of obvious contention already, including Level Playing Field agreements and dynamic alignment, the ability to diverge, and the notion that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed upon. In the first phase of negotiations, the UK let the EU set the narrative from day one, and is keen to avoid that mistake this time around."