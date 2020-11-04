Breaking: Florida swings towards Trump lead, crucial for the race

Florida is a do-or-die state for Trump this year, as it was in 2016 and the volatility of the results will be a driver for markets.

76% of the vote is now in for Florida with the votes counted very quickly.

For now, it is seen as 50.4% for Trump and Biden at 48.7%.

The NY Times, however, is giving the result as 93% Trump probability of winning the state.

At a closer look, Trump has already banked an additional 125K votes in Miami Dade from his 2016 performance which is buying him a good-sized leeway in Hillsborough/Pinellas where he may underperform.

DXY under pressure

Despite the prospects of a tight race, the US dollar is under pressure:

In other voting

Joe Biden is up big in Georgia, but Trump moving up.

Trump wins West Virginia.

Biden wins Virginia.