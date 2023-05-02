Breaking: Eurozone annual HICP inflation rises to 7% in April vs. 6.9% expected

Inflation in the Eurozone, as measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), edged higher to 7% on a yearly basis in April from 6.9% in March. This reading came in above the market expectation of 6.9%.
Developing story...
