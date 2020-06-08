BRC May total sales -5.9% YoY vs April -19.1% pct YoY, second-biggest fall since records began in 1995

Reuters reports that the British retailers reported a sharp fall in annual sales last month, but less of a decline than in April, after some COVID-19 restrictions eased and more shoppers went online, industry data showed on Tuesday:

The British Retail Consortium said total retail spending at its members - mostly large chains - was 5.9% lower than a year earlier, compared with a record 19.1% drop in April, when almost all non-essential stores were closed.

Last month's fall was still the second-biggest drop since the survey started in 1995, and the BRC said sales in May 2019 had been weaker than normal too.

Nonetheless, the figures fit with other survey data that has shown some business recovery since April when coronavirus lockdown restrictions had their greatest effect.

Official data showed a record 18% annual fall in retail spending, excluding fuel, in April.

Online spending for non-food items was up by a record 60% on a year earlier - though the BRC warned this did not necessarily mean customers would flock back to the high street when non-essential stores are allowed to reopen on June 15.