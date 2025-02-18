BoJ’s Ueda: We are aware of views we had not been clear enough in our policy guidance

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday, “we are aware of views we had not been clear enough in our policy guidance.”
“Last summer's volatility was mainly caused by market concern over weak US jobs data, US economic slowdown,” he added.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is up 0.22% on the day at 151.84, having pared some of the intraday gains.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.15%
|0.05%
|0.27%
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|0.37%
|0.09%
|EUR
|-0.15%
|-0.10%
|0.11%
|-0.14%
|-0.20%
|0.20%
|-0.06%
|GBP
|-0.05%
|0.10%
|0.23%
|-0.04%
|-0.10%
|0.31%
|0.04%
|JPY
|-0.27%
|-0.11%
|-0.23%
|-0.28%
|-0.33%
|0.06%
|-0.19%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|0.14%
|0.04%
|0.28%
|-0.05%
|0.36%
|0.09%
|AUD
|0.05%
|0.20%
|0.10%
|0.33%
|0.05%
|0.41%
|0.14%
|NZD
|-0.37%
|-0.20%
|-0.31%
|-0.06%
|-0.36%
|-0.41%
|-0.26%
|CHF
|-0.09%
|0.06%
|-0.04%
|0.19%
|-0.09%
|-0.14%
|0.26%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
