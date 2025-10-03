BoJ’s Ueda: Risk of BoJ being behind the curve on inflation is not that big but warrants attention 

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday that the risk of the BoJ being behind the curve on inflation is not that big but warrants attention. Ueda added that the risk of delay in US economic data from the US government shutdown is a serious problem, but we can extract information from other similar data.

Key quotes

Uncertainty on how US tariffs affect global, Japan, US economies remains quite high.



Would be too late to wait until all hard data becomes available to gauge US economic outlook.



We will scrutinise as much data as needed to make our policy decision, which includes not only hard data but corporate surveys.



We lack enough data to determine next year's wage outlook as that will depend on how US Economic developments affect Japan's corporate profits.



Risk of BoJ being behind the curve on inflation is not that big but warrants attention.



Risk of delay in US economic data from US government shutdown is a serious problem but we can extract information from other similar data.



Would like to get information from policymakers, financial institutions on state of US economy during IMF meetings later this month.



As for risk to US Economy, we can say that except for jobs data US economy seems to be on firm note.



Chance of US Economy overshooting average forecasts made by economists is not zero.



There is significant uncertainty regarding level of Japan's neutral rate of interest.



BoJ will communicate closely with government whoever becomes next premier, will guide monetary policy based on economic and price forecasts to sustainably achieve price target.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair was up 0.27% on the day at 147.65.