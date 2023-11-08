BoJ’s Ueda: Possible to end BoJ’s ETF buying on no concern over risk of sharp rise in risk premia

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda is back on the wires on Wednesday, commenting on the central bank’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) buying to stabilize the market.
Additional quotes
The fact BoJ stands ready to step in to buy ETF in times of market turbulence may be underpinning recent stock prices.
BoJ estimates show latent profits from its ETFs holdings stood around JPY24 trln as of August this year.
It may be possible to end BoJ’s ETF buying when there's no concern over the risk of sharp rise in risk premia.
Market reaction
USD/JPY was last seen trading at 150.52, still up 0.14% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.0700, Fed Chair Powell's speech in focus
The EUR/USD pair lacks any firm intraday direction on Wednesday and oscillates in a narrow trading band, around the 1.0700 round-figure mark during the Asian session.
GBP/USD holds onto losses as it consolidates around 1.2300
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and slumped toward 1.2250 on Tuesday. Later, as the US Dollar lost momentum, amid a reversal in Treasury yields and as stocks in Wall Street turned positive, the pair trimmed losses and climbed to the 1.2300 area.
Gold price flat-lines as traders keenly await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the $1,957-1,956 region or a two-week low, and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Wednesday. Traders now seem reluctant and are seeking clarity on the Fed rate-hike path before placing fresh directional bets.
Binance Coin price rise to come to a halt after just 20% increase in three weeks
Binance Coin price, which had been gradually making a recovery, was expected to reclaim the losses that it endured in June. However, the lack of demand for the cryptocurrency left BNB stuck with no gains, even at a time when the entire market was rallying.
Fearing USD and yields upswing?
S&P 500 made the predicted decline towards 4,360s, but didn‘t reach the lower border of Friday‘s intraday consolidation. That would be the first decline target, with Friday‘s breakout level of 4,330 being the second one.