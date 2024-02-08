BoJ’s Uchida: Future rate path depends on economic, price developments at the time

Share:

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said on Thursday, the “future rate path depends on economic and price developments at the time.”

Focus ahead would be pace of increase in inflation expectations, degree of price dynamism including wages.

We wil first determine whether conditions have fallen into place to shift policy, then consider most appropriate means, sequence to do so.

Just because we terminate YCC, that doesn't mean we will suddenly stop bond buying.

Whether we will keep expanding our balance sheet, or hold off on scaling it back, when we roll back massive stimulus will depend on economic developments at the time.

We are seeing hopeful signs of rising prices leading to higher wage growth.

Outcome of this year's annual wage negotiation will be crucial factor in judging whether positive economic cycle will kick off.

Likelihood of sustained achievement of price target gradually heightening.

I won't make any assessment, comment on market perceptions of future rate path.

Fate of BoJ’s overshooting commitment will be decided once sustained achievement of 2% inflation target comes into sight.

Govt, BoJ share common understanding in guiding policy.

Inflation won't sustainably hit 2% unless accompanied by wage growth, so we will ensure to support the economy to achieve this.