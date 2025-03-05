BoJ’s Uchida: Don't have a preset idea in mind on the pace of future rate hikes

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said on Wednesday, I “don't have a preset idea in mind on the pace of future rate hikes.”
Further comments
It is not as if we will be raising rates at each policy meeting.
Wage is key to gauging Japan's trend inflation.
Must be vigilant to how price moves for goods people buy frequently affect inflation expectations.
Will debate policy decision at each meeting looking at economic, price developments.
Market reaction
At press time, USD/JPY holds minor gains near 149.80 following these comments.
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.
The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.
