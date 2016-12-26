BOJ’s Kuroda sees Japan taking 'big step' toward ending deflation – Nikkei

The Nikkei, a Japanese Daily, reports comments from the BOJ Governor Kuroda delivered during a speech at a meeting of the Japan Business Federation on Monday.

Key Quotes:

"The global economy seems to have finally moved out of its adjustment phase after the global financial crisis ... and is entering a new phase"

"I am convinced that the coming new year will be one in which Japan's economy will take a big step forward toward overcoming deflation"

"Japan's economy has improved significantly during a period of more than three and a half years"

"The excessive appreciation of the yen has been fairly corrected, and stock prices have increased substantially. Corporate profits have marked their historical high levels, and business fixed investment has recovered”