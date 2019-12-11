Reuters is out with the latest comments from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda, as he speaks on the economy in Tokyo.

Key Quotes:

Overall 2020 outlook seems to be relatively bright. Positive signs are seen for the global economy.

Kuroda’s comments fail to nudge the Yen markets, as USD/JPY continues to traverse around the 108.70 level, awaiting fresh direction from the FOMC rate decision. Also, in focus remains the US CPI data and trade developments.