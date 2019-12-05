BOJ’s Harada: Bold monetary easing clearly has helped improve economy

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Yutaka Harada is on the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech titled ‘Economic Activity, Prices, and Monetary Policy in Japan’, with the key comments found below.
Key Quotes:
Raising interest rates now could revive deflationary expectations, further delaying the increase in prices and interest rates.
Frustration rising among banks as interest rates not rising.
Rate hike now would bring back deflationary expectations.
Banks can achieve profits if they downsize the number of banks and the amount of funds.
Low interest rates help improve employment and productivity.
Must wait for prices and interest rates to rise by continuing current easing policy.
Meanwhile, USD/JPY continues to consolidate the trade deal optimism led rally around 200-DMA of 108.88, with the upside lacking follow-through possibly due to negative Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD off lows, looks to regain 0.6850
AUD/USD is looking to recover above 0.6850, having bounced-off a dip to 0.6833 lows, reached on poor Australian data. Australia's retail sales for November came in well below forecasts and trade surplus narrowed more than expected.
USD/JPY: Bulls challenge 200-day moving average
USD/JPY is holding steady around 200-DMA of 108.88 so far this Thursday's Asian trading, buoyed by the renewed trade optimism. However, the further upside lacks momentum amid negative Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
OPEC Meeting Preview: Do production cuts mean higher crude prices?
Crude oil prices rose more than 4% on Wednesday but the reason, a larger drop in US inventories than forecast, underlines the dilemma facing OPEC members when they meet in Vienna.
Gold: Bearish spinning top below 50-DMA make sellers hopeful
Gold prices decline to $1,474.50 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The bullion pulled back from 50-DMA while portraying a bearish candlestick formation during the previous day.
USD/JPY: Bulls challenge 200-day moving average
USD/JPY is holding steady around 200-DMA of 108.88 so far this Thursday's Asian trading, buoyed by the renewed trade optimism. However, the further upside lacks momentum amid negative Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.