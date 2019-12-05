BOJ’s Harada: Bold monetary easing clearly has helped improve economy

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Yutaka Harada is on the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech titled ‘Economic Activity, Prices, and Monetary Policy in Japan’, with the key comments found below.

Key Quotes:

Raising interest rates now could revive deflationary expectations, further delaying the increase in prices and interest rates.

Frustration rising among banks as interest rates not rising.

Rate hike now would bring back deflationary expectations.

Banks can achieve profits if they downsize the number of banks and the amount of funds.

Low interest rates help improve employment and productivity.

Must wait for prices and interest rates to rise by continuing current easing policy.

