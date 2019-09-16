BOJ preview: Are we there yet? – ANZ

Analysts at Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Group offer a sneak peek at what to expect from Thursday’s Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy meeting.

Key Quotes:

“The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is under pressure to ease policy. With its global peers easing, achieving its inflation goal is likely to become even more elusive.

Governor Kuroda recently said that momentum toward its price stability target is being maintained, suggesting he isn’t on board yet for an easing.

At some point, it will need to deliver. The BOJ is likely mulling over a number of easing options, including a further cut to the negative policy rate and possibly a reverse-twist operation to help steepen the yield curve.”