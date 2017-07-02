BoE's Forbes: If economy stays solid and inflation pick-up continues, this could soon suggest a rate hike

BoE's Forbes: If economy stays solid and inflation pick-up continues, this could soon suggest a rate hikeBy Felipe Erazo
BoE's rate-setter Kristin Forbes crossed the wires last minutes, stating that a rate hike would still leave substantial amount of stimulus for economy.
More headlines (via Reuters):
- Monetary policy should not be on hold simply due to uncertainty, should be nimble to adapt
- Data do not suggest sharp deterioration in growth or unemployment likely in next couple of months
- Tentative data suggest inflation might be accelerating slightly more rapidly than expected
- Recent upside inflation surprises may be precusor to bigger overshoot of inflation target
- Inflation overshoot to near 3 pct was "just about tolerable" when forecasts implied weaker jobs and growth
- Downside risks to UK economy could re-emerge, outlook could deteriorate faster than expected
- UK's Brexit negotiations will likely continue to drive movements in sterling and confidence
- UK equilibrium unemployment rate likely below 5 pct, but above BOE's new 4.5 pct assumption