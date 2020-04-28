Boeing Stock Price: NYSE: BA price suffers double trouble regulators, Southwest Airlines

- Boeing is paring some of its early gains and fails to reach last week´s highs.
- The WSJ reports that regulators are proving 737 MAX production issues.
- Southwest Airlines, canceled flights of MAX flights through October.
- The general trend remains to the downside despite gradual reopening.
The trouble continues to mount for Boeing, the battered aerospace company.
According to the Wall Street Journal, prosecutors and regulators are probing into 737 MAX production issues. Inspectors have reportedly found debris left in around half of the planes that have yet to be delivered. The scrutiny is both civil and criminal.
The second issue is related to the orders of the jet. Southwest Airlines, the erstwhile loyal customer, has canceled flights using 737 MAX planes through October. Moreover, Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said that the firm is revising its aircraft order book with Boeing.
The airline, based in Texas, released this statement in its earnings call, one day after the lone-star state announced it would be allowing its lockdown to lapse on April 30. The reopening of the US economy – alongside similar moves in Europe – is gradual and tourism will be probably at the end of the line.
Boeing has already suffered the cancelation of some 150 aircraft from the 737 MAX model. Assembly of aircraft recently resumed in the Puget Sound, yet demand remains weak.
Boeing Stock Forecast
BA shares have been advancing with the broader stock market, yet seem to ease after the news. Shares have dropped from the daily high of $133.88 to below $130 at the time of writing. The downside move seems persistent.
It still has some margin from the recent low of $126.44 but its failure to top the previous cycle peak of $141 is a bearish sign. The 52'week high is $391, to put things into proportion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls of the highs as the dollar strikes back
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850, down from nearly reaching 1.09 as the US dollar is staging a comeback and markets marginally cool down. US Conference Board Consumer Confidence tumbled to 86.6, within expectations.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2450 as Johnson contemplates the next steps
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450, holding onto only some of its gains. PM Johnson is contemplating the next steps in the battle against coronavirus amid improving statistics. US Consumer Confidence is due out later on.
Old town road to the crypto moon
The crypto market is at a crossroads that will determine the path to new historic highs. Ambiguity at a technical level is absolute and the market does not have much time to choose the way forward. Sentiment indicators remain at high-fear levels.
Gold: Bears challenge $1690 horizontal support
Gold failed to capitalize on its intraday recovery move, instead met with some fresh supply near a resistance marked by 100-hour EMA and refreshed daily lows during the early NA session.
WTI: Bulls continue to guard $10 mark, still down 15% ahead of API
WTI (June futures on Nymex) has come under fresh selling pressure in the European session, as the bears now look to test the contract low of $6.55 on a break below the $10 psychological level.