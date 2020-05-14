BoE: Coronavirus eclipsed Brexit as source of concern about economic health of UK

The coronavirus outbreak has eclipsed Brexit as a source of concern about the economic health of the UK, the Bank of England's (BoE) citizens' panel showed.

"The citizen panel expects COVID-19 to have a large and lasting impact on the economy and society more broadly," the BoE added. "The citizen panel expects changes in consumer behaviour to continue for a period beyond the lockdown."

Market reaction

Market participants largely ignored this headline. The UK's FTSE 100 100 was last seen losing 3.3% on the day at 5,710.