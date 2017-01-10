Bank of Japan Tankan index for large manufacturers hit 10-year high

Bank of Japan Tankan index for large manufacturers hit 10-year highBy Omkar Godbole
According to the Bank of Japan's [BOJ] latest Tankan survey, activity at Japan's major manufacturers grew well beyond expectations in the third quarter to the highest level in a decade.
Business conditions at large manufacturers climbed to 22 in the third quarter compared to 17 in the previous quarter. The outlook rose to 19 in Q3 from the Q2 reading of 15. The latest reading was the highest since Q3, 2017.
