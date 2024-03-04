Balance of risks for the Dollar before US NFP looks slightly tilted to the upside – ING

The action in the US calendar starts on Tuesday. Today, things look quiet across the board in developed markets, and we could see more low-volatility price action from last week. Still, the balance of risks for the Dollar before US payrolls looks slightly tilted to the upside and DXY could find some good support above 104.00.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will testify before Congress. A dovish change in narrative does not look very likely given the latest inflation data, and a cautious wait-and-see approach should be reiterated – but may fail to impact markets too much given the proximity with jobs data.

US data continues to hold the keys to FX volatility. At the end of this week, the February jobs report will tell us to what extent the stellar January numbers were an outlier. ISM and NFIB numbers before that will help us and the market formulate expectations for Friday’s release, but for now our US economist expects payrolls to come in at around 200K, in line with consensus. That would still be higher than the 185k consensus call for the January release. Investors have been forced to an upward revision on the US labour market. However, a return to the 200K area would put the series on a more sustainable trend and more consistent with expectations of summer cuts by the Fed.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.