BABA Stock Price: Alibaba jumps again as Softbank denies selling its stake

In another business-related announcement from the firm, Alibaba and US CRM leader Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) are teaming up for a new social eCommerce platform. The site will target the Chinese market where Salesforce.com says that the lines between eCommerce retail and social media are blurred. The platform will be called Salesforce Social Commerce, and while not many details have been released yet, it could be another profitable revenue stream for both companies.

What made AliBaba investors excited on Wednesday? Its largest shareholder, Softbank, denied the rumors that had surfaced earlier in the week about selling its stake in AliBaba . The Japanese tech conglomerate owns a more than 24% stake in AliBaba, and a report from Citi and other financial publications predicted that it would be selling these shares to raise capital. Well, on Wednesday, Softbank denied the rumor, which sent both Softbank and AliBaba’s shares soaring in their respective Asian markets. This is welcome news for both AliBaba and its ADR investors in the US.

NYSE:BABA bounced back to positive territory for the year on Wednesday, as the Chinese eCommerce and tech giant shrugged off Monday’s sell off. Shares of BABA gained 3.77% and closed the trading session of $126.50 . It was another green day for the broader markets as investors put the January correction further into their rear-view mirrors. The NASDAQ jumped by 2.08% as the tech-heavy index continues to erase its losses from the previous month. The S&P 500 gained a further 1.45% and the Dow Jones added a further 305 basis points for its third straight positive session of the week.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.