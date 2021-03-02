Australian GDP Preview: Post-pandemic recovery to be insufficient to halt aussie's downside

Australian fourth quarter (Q4) GDP report is due for release on Wednesday at 00:30 GMT and is expected to show an expansion of 2.5% QoQ.
The Australian growth numbers are likely to have a significant impact on the AUD/USD pair, although the prevalent risk mood and US dollar dynamics could also influence the major’s reaction to the GDP release, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports.
Key quotes
“Australia’s GDP rate is expected to expand by 2.5% QoQ in Q4 when compared to a 3.3% growth recorded in the three months to September. Meanwhile, the economy is seen contracting 1.8% in the reported period vs. -3.8% booked in the third quarter.”
“From a technical perspective, the four-hour chart shows that AUD/USD has confirmed a bear flag breakdown. Although the sellers await a sustained move below the critical horizontal 200-simple moving average (SMA) at 0.7738 to resume the downward spiral towards 0.7600.”
“Only if the Australian Q4 GDP figure beats estimates by a big margin, it could save the day for the AUD bulls. AUD/USD could stage a comeback towards the powerful resistance at 0.7800, where the 21 and 100-SMAs converge. Overall, the path of least resistance appears to the downside for the aussie.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
